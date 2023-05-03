Deputies: 5-year-old boy in critical condition after playhouse fire in Clinton Co.

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a playhouse fire in Clinton County Tuesday, deputies say.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a children’s playhouse on fire with the Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department and Genesis Ambulance about 4 p.m. Tuesday to 229 Street in Charlette, according to a media release. Responders were told there was a child with burn injuries on the scene.

Fire personnel first on the scene found and put out a wooden playset in the backyard of the home, deputies said.

The 5-year-old boy was immediately treated for his injuries, according to deputies. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by the Med-Force Air Ambulance.

According to deputies, the boy is still at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he is listed as being in critical condition.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Fire Marshalls Office.

