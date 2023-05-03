Freight House opens farmers market this weekend

The Freight House readies to open its doors for its market with farmers and food trucks this...
The Freight House readies to open its doors for its market with farmers and food trucks this weekend: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at a temporary site, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, in the parking lot of the Scott County Administration building.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Freight House readies to open its doors for its market with farmers and food trucks this weekend.

The market will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at a temporary site, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, in the parking lot of the Scott County Administration building.

Freight House will hold its Wednesday market when floodwaters have receded enough to allow site reopen along the Mississippi River, according to a media release.

Items available from area farmers, vendors include fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flower, bigers, plants, honey, wine, hand-crafted items and more.

For more information, contact Missy Carter at 563-650-9709 or email director@freighthousefarmersmarket.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline Police presence near John Deere Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy police presence at residence near John Deere Middle School ends
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Gabriel J. Hoyt, 39, is charged with eluding, first offense operating while under the...
Police: Davenport man charged after high-speed chase
1
River crests at 21.5 feet in the Quad Cities
A former Henry Hill correction officer is charged with smuggling a cell phone for an inmate at...
Former Henry Hill correctional officer charged with smuggling in cellphone

Latest News

1
How the American Red Cross is helping and preparing during the flood through out the QCA
Sunny and warmer today
Sunny and warmer today
Former Henry Hill correctional officer charged with smuggling in cellphone
Green Island residents fight off flood waters even after river crest
Green Island residents fight off flood waters even after river crest