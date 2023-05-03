Freight House opens farmers market this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Freight House readies to open its doors for its market with farmers and food trucks this weekend.

The market will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at a temporary site, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, in the parking lot of the Scott County Administration building.

Freight House will hold its Wednesday market when floodwaters have receded enough to allow site reopen along the Mississippi River, according to a media release.

Items available from area farmers, vendors include fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flower, bigers, plants, honey, wine, hand-crafted items and more.

For more information, contact Missy Carter at 563-650-9709 or email director@freighthousefarmersmarket.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.