How the American Red Cross is helping and preparing during the flood through out the QCA

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the QCA continues to be affected by the floods throughout the area, professionals tell us how they’re helping people in need stay safe and sheltered and what measures they’re taking to prepare for post flood clean up.

As citizens of the Quad Cities continue to deal with floods in the area, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross tells us what it means to them to help out and how their volunteers are working hard and prepare to get people what they need.

“It’s a big lift,” Trish Burnett, Executive Director for American Red Cross said. “Because it’s a wide geography of where we’re servicing people all the way from Buffalo up to Pleasant Valley so, we have people in logistics, planning, feeding all those different areas that they’re out in the community, making sure that those supplies are being moved quickly and people are getting what they need in a timely manner.”

Burnett said that during their post flood prep they will have fixed sites where people can get things like mops, buckets and bleach and they will also be out in the neighborhoods handing those items out.

Burnett also mentioned the American Red Cross is in need of volunteers and if you or anyone you know is interested, please visit redcross.org.

