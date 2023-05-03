Illinois Extension Outreach Center organizes storm clean-up at Chippiannock Cemetery

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews in Rock Island are still working to clean up storm damage from April 4, after an EF1 tornado passed right through the Chippiannock Cemetery, uprooting historic trees and causing significant damage.

The Illinois Extension Outreach Center organized a clean-up event with the philosophy of many hands make light work, Illinois Extension Outreach staff said. An educational tree talk was also held.

“It’s really hard to see that those trees cannot be salvaged or replanted like younger trees,” said Emily Swihart, Horticulture Educator at Illinois Extension. “So they’re a total loss. It’s heartbreaking. These trees have been here for decades, sometimes hundreds of years, and it’s a significant loss to the community.”

Chippiannock Cemetery staff said they appreciate the help of volunteers and they hope the efforts continue as long as the damage still needs to be cleaned up.

