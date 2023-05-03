“Life is Bigger than Sports” event to honor lives of two Bettendorf women who passed away from cancer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport North soccer coach David Gamble finds peace from soccer.

“I kind of like looking at soccer as my escape” said Gamble.

It’s an escape he’s needed more than ever for the last several years

“It’s my escape from my real world. It’s my escape that I can make my mind active for three four hours a night but I also have life waiting for me when I get in the car.”

In December of 2019, David’s daughter McKenzie passed away after a two year battle with ovarian cancer.

“Kenzie was a spirit able woman I mean she was caring, she was loving, she was always the activist for those in trouble, those in need.”

McKenzie may be gone, but her love and care for others lives on through those who loved her the most.

“We keep her name very very active we don’t just let it disappear, we’re going to keep throwing her name out there loud and proud, just like she was.”

A few years ago, while McKenzie was still fighting cancer, David wanted to create an event to honor his daughter.

“We kind of started this event, we called it life is bigger than sports and it was something that I really really have been very passionate about and the North community has been very passionate about.”

On Saturday, some of the best teams in Iowa will play in the Quad Cities in McKenzie’s honor.

“I want everyone in our community to understand that we run this event free food, free fellowship, free games I mean it’s so much fun.”

So much fun, with so much purpose. The event is a fundraiser with all proceeds benefitting McKenzie’s favorite charity.

“Kenzie was a huge activist for Dance Marathon.”

The University of Iowa Dance Marathon benefits children and their families undergoing treatment at the children’s hospital in Iowa City.

“To continue giving in her name is something that our family is very passionate about.”

That passion along with a helping hand from others continues to grow the event every year

“There are so many people in our community that rally around this event from HyVee donating food, to deejays wanting to play music, t-shirt ladies coming and wanting to do t-shirts and bracelets and we’re even including other families in this now. When I started doing this life is bigger than sports at North, one of the first things that I kept getting phone calls about was from Ben Pennington at Bettendorf, and he’s like hey we want in this how can we get in this we want to do something for her too she was a Bettendorf Bulldog, I want to do something.”

Not only will the Bulldogs play in this year’s event, they will also honor the memory of their former classmate.

“We just lost our daughter in October so it hasn’t been very long. I think probably one of the biggest fears you have when you lose your child is you just don’t want them to be forgotten you want to hear their name and have them still make a difference like they wanted to” said Tara Erpelding, who’s 18-year-old daughter Charly passed away last fall.

“She had bone cancer when she was eight and it went away for ten years and it came back the summer before her senior year.”

Charly was passionate about Dance Marathon, just like Mckenzie

“Dance Marathon was so big to Charly, I know it was so big to Kenzie too, their daughter and anytime that somebody gives you the opportunity to allow your daughter to still do good and still make an impact it means everything.”

“On Saturday we’re going to do a nice little presentation or ceremony with the Erpeldings and we’re also going to donate the money to dance marathon in both Kenzie and Charly’s name” said Gamble.

“She would be so grateful to the Gamble family, the fact that they’re so selfless that they have embraced Charly to be part of this to continue on Charly’s light and legacy I know that means so much to Charly I know it means everything to our family” said Erpelding.

For Coach Gamble, Soccer is a passion, but it’s also just a game.

“If we can get young men, young women also to come out of high school not just as athletes but as good people in the community, people who show empathy, people who put themselves in others situations, and are always looking out for their neighbors, their community, that’s what educators are supposed to do, that’s what coaches are supposed to do, it’s not just about wins and losses.”

“There’s bigger things than soccer, whenever you’re on the field whoever you’re playing against, you never know what they’re going through” said North senior Kyle Bitterman.

Instilling character in his players while helping others fighting similar battles.

“This is how Charly lives on is through events like this” said Erpelding.

The light that these two young women brought to the world, won’t stop shining.

“That’s what motivates us in life now is to continue to try to do good and make an impact for Charly”.

“That’s how you get through the tough days, you remember her smile, you remember what she did and how she would be strong for everybody else. Life should always be bigger than sports” said Gamble.

The first game for Saturday’s event will be North hosting Waukee Northwest at 10:00 a.m. Bettendorf will host Waukee Northwest at 3:00 p.m.

