More sun, less wind for Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clear and quiet conditions will be seen across the area today which will allow temps to warm into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Warmer temps will move into the area for the rest of the week and weekend with highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday. A few showers can’t be ruled out on Friday, but overall the weather pattern looks to stay fairly dry up until Sunday and early next week. The weekend will be breezy and warm with highs in the 70s on Saturday and low 80s by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 69º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 43º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 79º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.