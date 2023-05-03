New flood wall in Burlington holding strong

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Burlington has added to their flood wall protection, its a five phase project. North and South tie offs, which are permanent concrete stanchions that are meant to protect higher ground, were added in 2021 to strengthen the wall and due to the tie offs there was no need for HESCO barriers this year.

”The flood wall that you see behind, it’s a five phase project and so the stuff immediately behind me is first phase of construction,” Nick Macgregor, Assistant City Manager of Burlington Public Works said. “There’s actually North and South tie offs back into higher ground and those were completed in 2021. The wall behind me was completed, I think it was the late fall of 17.”

The North and South tie downs were added to extend the flood wall in 2021 after the mess in 2019 they needed an upgrade.

Macgregor said the water in Burlington has crested at 18 feet and the walls are holding up.

When asked about the strength of the flood wall Macgregor said they are confident in its durability.

