Officials: Body found during fire response at vacant Davenport duplex

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(WOWT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating after a body was found outside the site of a fire at a vacant, boarded-up duplex.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the 600 block of North Marquette Street. The fire marshal, who was the first to arrive, found heavy fire conditions from the southwest corner of the building.

The fire was burning up to the outside of the two-story wood-frame structure, firefighters said.

Crews attacked the fire from the outside and extinguished the main body of fire in about 10 minutes.

According to firefighters, the fire had extended to the attic space and crews wanted into the building to find and extinguish the hidden fire from the second floor.

Crews also discovered a body.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

