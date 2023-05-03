Science behind dust storm formation

By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are still working to identify some of the victims killed in the pile-up on Interstate 55 Monday afternoon just south of Springfield, as a result of a dust storm.

The chain reaction crash involved 72 vehicles.

As of Wednesday morning, seven people have been killed and at least 37 people have been injured.

Illinois Department of Transportation closed portions of I-55 again Tuesday due to high winds and blowing dust.

Dust storms are typically seen in the plains and southwestern United States. They are uncommon in Iowa and Illinois, but do happen from time-to time.

The NOAA glossary defines a dust storm is classified as a severe weather condition characterized by strong winds and dust-filled air in an extensive area.

Not all dust storms are treated equal. But not all dust storms are treated equal. In order for a dust storm to form, strong winds must be present. Oftentimes dust storms are formed during thunderstorms as a result of outflow winds. These winds create a wall of dust known as a “haboob.”

The strong winds pull dust from the ground into the air, creating a wall of dust and debris that create hazardous travel conditions.

Dust storms can cause mechanical issues for air planes, and can cause breathing and health related issues.

While thunderstorms were not present in central Illinois on May 1, the dust storm was caused by 35 to 45 mph wind gusts kicking up dirt from freshly tilled and planted farm fields.

Three notable dust storms in Illinois occurred on May 6th, 1983, June third, 1990 and most recently May 17, 2017.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline Police presence near John Deere Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy police presence at residence near John Deere Middle School ends
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Gabriel J. Hoyt, 39, is charged with eluding, first offense operating while under the...
Police: Davenport man charged after high-speed chase
A former Henry Hill correction officer is charged with smuggling a cell phone for an inmate at...
Former Henry Hill correctional officer charged with smuggling in cellphone
1
River crests at 21.5 feet in the Quad Cities

Latest News

Science behind dust storm formation
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures in the days ahead
1
How the American Red Cross is helping and preparing during the flood through out the QCA
The Freight House readies to open its doors for its market with farmers and food trucks this...
Freight House opens farmers market this weekend