Clinton County man wins ‘top prize’ in Iowa Mega Crossword’s Game

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton County man has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Steven Duvall of Toronto was the 34th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game, according to a media release from the Iowa Lottery. He purchased his winning ticket at Pilot Travel Center, 3500 North Plainview Road in Walcott, and claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

According to the media release the $100,000 Mega Crossword game is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of “1 in 3.30″, 38 top prizes of $100,000 and 76 prizes of $10,000.

For more information about the Mega Crossword and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.