Crews battle overnight house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is currently battling a house fire.

The house is on Bridge Avenue between E. 11th and E. 12th Streets.

Details are limited at this time, but the homeowners told a TV6 crew on the scene that all of them made it out of the home safely.

The homeowners also told TV6 they did not know what started the fire.

Several emergency personnel were on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.