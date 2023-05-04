Crews battle overnight house fire in Davenport

The Davenport Fire Department battled an overnight fire on Bridge Ave. Thursday.
The Davenport Fire Department battled an overnight fire on Bridge Ave. Thursday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is currently battling a house fire.

The house is on Bridge Avenue between E. 11th and E. 12th Streets.

Details are limited at this time, but the homeowners told a TV6 crew on the scene that all of them made it out of the home safely.

The homeowners also told TV6 they did not know what started the fire.

Several emergency personnel were on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline Police presence near John Deere Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy police presence at residence near John Deere Middle School ends
File Image
Deputies: 5-year-old boy in critical condition after playhouse fire in Clinton Co.
Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
Dam Tacos in downtown Davenport.
Business Owners: ‘I need some Dam Tacos!’
Gabriel J. Hoyt, 39, is charged with eluding, first offense operating while under the...
Police: Davenport man charged after high-speed chase

Latest News

Crews responded to an apartment complex fire in Davenport, Wednesday night.
Fire Chief: 1 injured, multiple others displaced in Wednesday night apartment complex fire
PNB Aviation Club
North Scott, Pleasant Valley, and Bettendorf students work together to build an airplane
PNB Aviation Club
Dav North Soccer Coach.
Dav North Soccer Coach.