CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for weapon charges

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, May 4 Crimes
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Brooks Turner, 48, is wanted by Davenport police on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Turner is 6-foot, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
All modes of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
The incident is still under investigation.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline
Officials say all occupants and pets exited the duplex, with no reported civilian or...
Moline duplex determined to be uninhabitable after fire Friday

Latest News

Police lights
Deputies: 1 dead in crash in Rock Island Co.
Police: Man injured after shooting in East Moline
Showers wind down this morning
Showers wind down this morning
49 fallen officers were honored in the Quad Cities
Fallen officers honored in Quad Cities