CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for weapon charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Brooks Turner, 48, is wanted by Davenport police on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Turner is 6-foot, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

