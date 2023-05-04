CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Scott Co. deputies for escape

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Craig Coleman, 22, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape on a charge of first-degree theft.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Coleman is 5-foot-7, 152 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

