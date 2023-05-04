CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public’s help to identify 2 involved in Davenport assault

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for the public’s help to find a man and woman they say assaulted a man.

Davenport police responded about 2 a.m. March 30 to a report of an assault in the East Village near 1100 Mound Street, according to police. A man was injured and needed medical attention.

The assault was caught on video, police said. Investigators are asking for the public to help identify the man and woman in the photos.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

