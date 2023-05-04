Fire Chief: 1 injured, multiple others displaced in Wednesday night apartment complex fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex in west Davenport. Officials on the scene said it left one person hurt, condition unknown, and multiple others displaced.

According to Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten, the Davenport Fire Department received a call around 9:18 p.m. for a report of a fire at 1800 West 40th Street, with flames and smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

Chief Carlsten, on-scene, said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital with their condition being unknown at the time.

Multiple others in the apartment building have also been displaced, Carlsten added.

TV6 was on-scene and could see smoke coming from the roof of the apartment complex as crews worked to finish extinguishing the fire from overhead.

The scene began to clear around 10:30 p.m.

TV6 has not received an official media release yet from Davenport Fire Department.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

