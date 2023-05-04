Fire Chief: 1 injured, multiple others displaced in Wednesday night apartment complex fire

By Kate Kopatich and Hernan Gutierrez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex in west Davenport. Officials on the scene said it left one person hurt, condition unknown, and multiple others displaced.

According to Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten, the Davenport Fire Department received a call around 9:18 p.m. for a report of a fire at 1800 West 40th Street, with flames and smoke coming from the third floor of the building.

Chief Carlsten, on-scene, said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital with their condition being unknown at the time.

Multiple others in the apartment building have also been displaced, Carlsten added.

TV6 was on-scene and could see smoke coming from the roof of the apartment complex as crews worked to finish extinguishing the fire from overhead.

The scene began to clear around 10:30 p.m.

TV6 has not received an official media release yet from Davenport Fire Department.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline Police presence near John Deere Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy police presence at residence near John Deere Middle School ends
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
File Image
Deputies: 5-year-old boy in critical condition after playhouse fire in Clinton Co.
Gabriel J. Hoyt, 39, is charged with eluding, first offense operating while under the...
Police: Davenport man charged after high-speed chase
A former Henry Hill correction officer is charged with smuggling a cell phone for an inmate at...
Former Henry Hill correctional officer charged with smuggling in cellphone

Latest News

PNB Aviation Club
North Scott, Pleasant Valley, and Bettendorf students work together to build an airplane
PNB Aviation Club
Dav North Soccer Coach.
Dav North Soccer Coach.
Grand Mound swatting incident.
Deputies respond to Grand Mound for “swatting” attempt