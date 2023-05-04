Muscatine apartment building, vehicle struck by gunfire Wednesday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded about 9:41 p.m. to the 1800 block of Logan Street.

According to police, officers determined that multiple shots had been fired across the parking lot.

No injuries were reported, but an apartment building and a vehicle were struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, police said.

Officers recovered two handguns at the scene that were believed to be used during the incident. Police said several people were interviewed, but no arrests were made.

Police added this appears to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922 ext. 614.

