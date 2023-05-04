North Scott, Pleasant Valley, and Bettendorf students work together to build an airplane

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Students from Pleasant Valley, North Scott, and Bettendorf are working side by side with mentors from the Experimental Aircraft Association’s 75th chapter to construct an RV-12, two-passenger plane.

“When I tell people, ‘Oh yeah, I’m in a club where we’re building a plane,’ they don’t believe me,” said McKenzie Simmons, a member of the PNB Aviation Club. “They always think it’s mini figures. And I’m like, ‘No, someone is gonna be flying it one day.’”

Bolt by bolt, students gain hands-on experience building each component of the aircraft.

“When you have young people that step up, and they’ve never put a drill bit into an electric drill, you see them progress to the point where they feel at ease to drill into aluminum, rivet those pieces together,” said Jim Skadal, a PNB Aviation Club mentor. “The process is to essentially teach the young people the processes of what it takes to build an aircraft and stay involved.”

Laura Azuela has had a passion for planes since an early age. She said it was incredible to learn about the PNB aviation club.

“It’s been amazing to see how different people, from different schools, all different genders, all different categories come together to make such a cool thing that will be flying one day,” Azuela said.

So far, the club has completed the tail and wings. They’re now working on the body of the aircraft.

“When you look at stuff, and you don’t know how it works, you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah,’ but, like, now I know how things work,” said Gabrielle Sheets, a member of the PNB Aviation Club. “You can see something and you know how it’s built now because you have the experience of building it and doing all that.”

Skadal said the aviation club is helping to fill a critical industrial need.

“All aspects of the skill trades are searching for young people that have the hands-on ability that can take their skills from school, from books, but actually apply them with hands-on abilities,” Skadal said.

The program is giving students a leg up on potential careers in the aviation industry.

“It opens their mind to try new things. It’s something that some kids don’t have easy access to,” said Laura Velez, a parent of a member of the PNB Aviation Club. “Then it gives them a different perspective on what it’s like inside a plane. It’s not only flying. With the help of all the mentors, it’s just made my kids’ dreams come true.”

There isn’t a set completion date, but Azuela said she will be so proud of everyone who has contributed to the club, and can’t wait to see the plane up in the sky.

