Police respond to Grand Mound for ‘apparent swatting’ attempt

Grand Mound police presence.
Grand Mound police presence.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
May. 3, 2023
GRAND MOUND, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence was gathered outside a Grand Mound residence around 5 p.m. Wednesday night for a reported hostage situation.

Police said they received a 911 call around 4:21 p.m. claiming that there was someone in the house in the 600 block of Smith Street who was shot and that a man was threatening to hurt other people who were inside the house as well, police said.

Upon arriving on scene police said they checked with neighbors who stated that they did not hear any disturbance or any gunshots.

After police analyzed the situation they realized the 911 call that they had received and the scene that they had arrived at did not match, leading police to say that this was an “apparent swatting call.”

TV6 had a crew on scene and was able to confirm the large police presence and that streets were blocked off in the area.

