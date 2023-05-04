Sunny and warmer today

A few rain chances this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are warming things up over the next several days! Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.  Tonight a few storms will develop to our west and fall apart as they roll towards us on Friday.  There is still a minor chance for a few showers on Friday afternoon, but there should be plenty of dry hours and temps in the 70s.  The rest of the extended forecast calls for highs in the 70s and 80s with only minor chances for rain on Sunday as of right now.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 79º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 51º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 72º.

