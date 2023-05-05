Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.(Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, India)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India (Gray News) - Officials in India say customs agents made an interesting find when checking an airline passenger’s luggage last week.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in India shared videos of agents finding 22 snakes in a woman’s checked baggage.

Chennai Customs reportedly intercepted the female passenger when examining her items.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the snakes were of various species and sizes, according to officials.

Authorities said they seized the snakes as well as a chameleon that was found in the baggage per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Officials said the wildlife act is for the protection of various species, such as the snakes found, and plants.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arconic
QC major-employer, Arconic, announces it has been sold
Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa.
Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack
Grand Mound swatting incident.
Deputies respond to Grand Mound for ‘swatting’ attempt
Life is bigger than sports
‘Life is Bigger than Sports’ event to honor lives of two Bettendorf women who passed away from cancer
The assault was caught on video, police said. Investigators are asking for the public to help...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public’s help to identify 2 involved in Davenport assault

Latest News

A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for Saturday Night into Sunday for the potential of severe...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday
Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach just...
Random shooting leaves 12-year-old Florida boy dead at store
TV6 Investigates
TV6 Investigates: Manufacturing is QC’s biggest industry
This image taken from Prince George's County Police Department twitter page shows a person with...
Maryland police: Attackers tried to shoot boy on school bus