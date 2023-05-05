Davenport police: Man shot in April has died

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 22-year-old Rock Island man shot in April in Davenport has died, police said Friday in a media release.

They identified him as Aaryis Henderson.

Officers responded around 11:42 p.m. April 20 to the 3700 block of Bridge Avenue for a report of gunfire and found Henerson with a gunshot wound.

He was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital.

No other information was released, but police have said this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.