Davenport police: Man shot in April has died
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 22-year-old Rock Island man shot in April in Davenport has died, police said Friday in a media release.
They identified him as Aaryis Henderson.
Officers responded around 11:42 p.m. April 20 to the 3700 block of Bridge Avenue for a report of gunfire and found Henerson with a gunshot wound.
He was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital.
No other information was released, but police have said this does not appear to be a random act of violence.
