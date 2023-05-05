Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman is accused of abducting her 7-month-old from foster care.

Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of child stealing.

According to the arrest affidavit from the Davenport Police, officers were contacted by the Department of Health and Human Services at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible child abduction.

HHS workers told police officers that Reisdorf, the biological mother of a 7-month-old in their care, had gone to the infant’s foster home and showed false documentation of guardianship to the foster mother.

The infant has been with HHS since a court order in October 2022 removed the baby from Reisdorf’s care.

Police say that Reisdorf said she knew her documents were false and that she did not have legal custody of the child.

Officers say they found Reisdorf with the infant.

Bond was set today at $10,000 cash or surety. She has a preliminary hearing May 12.

