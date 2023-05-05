FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A summer like weather pattern will develop as we head into this weekend. A warm front will move into the area Saturday afternoon into the evening. This front will help draw up warm, moist air from the south. This increase in moisture will increase our thunderstorm energy Saturday evening into the overnight hours. On top of the increased thunderstorm energy, there will also be a decent amount of “shear” or spin in the atmosphere that would allow for some isolated tornadoes with any storm that develops.

First Alert Day has been issued by the KWQC-TV6 First Alert weather team. There is potential for severe storms overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. (KWQC)

All hazards of severe weather will be possible with any storms that do develop. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined all of the TV6 viewing area in a level 1 “Marginal” risk, and areas from the Quad Cities southwestward under a level 2, “Slight” risk for the evening tomorrow.

Severe Weather Potential for Saturday (Cyle Dickens)

On the flip side, a strong “cap” will be in place that will prevent thunderstorm development for most of the evening. If we can keep this “cap” in place, thunderstorms may remain very isolated and have minimal effect. However, if we do see the cap weaken, explosive thunderstorm development will be likely into the late evening hours and overnight into Sunday morning. Another concern would be the potential for very heavy rain with thunderstorms that do develop. This would not be good with area rivers still in major flood stage.

We will be closely monitoring Sunday evening as well for the potential for more strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App. Stay “Sky Aware” and keep it tuned to TV6, we will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.