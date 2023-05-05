Hy-Vee to partner with American Red cross to help QC flood victims

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide hot meals for lunch and dinner for those who have been impacted by the flood in the Quad Cities.

According to Hy-Vee officials, in addition to providing hot meals they will also be providing bottles of water that will be distributed along with the meals.

Hy-Vee officials say individuals can pick up hot meals and one 24-pack of water at the following locations:

Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot at 24495 Valley Drive in Bettendorf

Terry Adams Memorial Park, 409 Dodge Street, in Buffalo

The parking lot at the old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline, but water will not be distributed at this location

Mealtimes are noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner, according to the media release. Bottles of hand sanitizer will be available at all meal sites.

Volunteers are needed to help area residents affected by the flood, officials said. Contact Connie Dudgeon with the Red Cross at connie.dudgeon@redcross.org to sign up as a Red Cross Volunteer.

