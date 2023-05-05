Hy-Vee to partner with American Red cross to help QC flood victims

Hy-Vee is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide hot meals for lunch and dinner for those who have been impacted by the flood in the Quad Cities.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide hot meals for lunch and dinner for those who have been impacted by the flood in the Quad Cities.

According to Hy-Vee officials, in addition to providing hot meals they will also be providing bottles of water that will be distributed along with the meals.

Hy-Vee officials say individuals can pick up hot meals and one 24-pack of water at the following locations:

  • Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot at 24495 Valley Drive in Bettendorf
  • Terry Adams Memorial Park, 409 Dodge Street, in Buffalo
  • The parking lot at the old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline, but water will not be distributed at this location

Mealtimes are noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner, according to the media release. Bottles of hand sanitizer will be available at all meal sites.

Volunteers are needed to help area residents affected by the flood, officials said. Contact Connie Dudgeon with the Red Cross at connie.dudgeon@redcross.org to sign up as a Red Cross Volunteer.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arconic
QC major-employer, Arconic, announces it has been sold
Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa.
Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack
Grand Mound swatting incident.
Deputies respond to Grand Mound for ‘swatting’ attempt
The assault was caught on video, police said. Investigators are asking for the public to help...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public’s help to identify 2 involved in Davenport assault
Life is bigger than sports
‘Life is Bigger than Sports’ event to honor lives of two Bettendorf women who passed away from cancer

Latest News

Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of...
Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 13
Stamp Out Hunger letter carriers’ food drive is May 13
Police said 19-year-old Madison Russo has been charged with theft by means of deception.
Woman accused of cancer scam has pre-trial conference
Monster Jam at Vibrant Arena on May 6 at 1 & 7 p.m.
Monster Jam roars into the TaxSlayer for two shows Saturday