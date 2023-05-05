Increasing clouds with showers tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Skies will gradually cloud up and eventually a few showers will be possible this evening and overnight. Highs today will be cooler thanks to the clouds with most areas in the mid to low 70s. Active weather will set up this weekend, but there will be plenty of dry hours. Saturday will be breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night showers and storms will develop with some severe storms possible. Sunday will be the warmer day this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s! A few afternoon storms can’t be ruled out. Next week will be warm with highs in the 80s with rain chances early in the week.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 74º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 55º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 78º.

