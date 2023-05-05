Louisa County man, arrested on multiple sex charges involving minor

LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Louisa County man has been arrested on multiple sex charges involving a minor as part of a joint investigation by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Weaver, 44, of Louisa Co., an already registered sex offender, was arrested on a search warrant and taken into custody, after deputies had been investigating allegations of multiple sexual offenses by Weaver, against a minor, in both Louisa Co. and Des Moines Co., while photographing the incidents, according to a media release from the Louisa Co. Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Weaver has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony, lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony, sexual exploitation with a minor, a class C felony, indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor, and two counts of sex offender registry violations, which are aggravated misdemeanors.

Weaver is currently being held in the Louisa County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond, according to the media release. Further investigation is taking place and further charges from both counties are expected.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DCI, Muscatine Police Department, Child Protection Center-MV, and the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.