The Market: Teacher Appreciation Week

It's Teacher Appreciation Week and Katie shares several items that make great gifts for educators.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: A Journey To Joy joins Morgan to talk about Teacher Appreciation Week and several gifts that The Market offers, that might make a great gift for an educator that you know.

The Market: A Journey To Joy Information:

Address- 1800 7th Avenue, Moline, Ill.

Hours: Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Website: https://www.themarketajourneytojoy.com/

