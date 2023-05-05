Moline celebrates ‘Super Fan’ Dex Johnson’s 70th birthday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Some combinations just make sense: peanut butter and jelly, Batman and Robin, and Dexter ‘Dex’ Johnson and Moline athletics.

“Going back to the early 1960s or late 1950s is when I came here with my mother and my dad,” Johnson said. “Up there in Section M, Row 11, seats 1 and 2.”

Dex turned 70 years old on May 4, and that brought the Moline community together inside Wharton Field House for a special celebration.

“I’ll tell you what, he means the world to everybody here. The kids love him, he knows the kids by their names. He has a total recall on everyone’s name, and he also has a story to go with them,” said Marty Mahieu, who has known Johnson since the 1960s. “It’s pretty awesome. He is a staple and always has been, and we want to keep him going for many, many years. He bleeds maroon and white.”

“The community loves Dex because he is an example of selfless care and concern,” said Sangeetha Rayapati, Moline’s mayor. “He reminds us what it is to be a good human or be a kind human because he gives his time and of himself. He’s pleasant and joyful, and he supports everyone.”

For current Moline athletes, Dex isn’t just a friend, he’s a part of the team.

“He’s funny, and he just adds that humor. He’s just a lovable guy. He goes and celebrates with us after games, after a big win,” said Owen Freeman, a Moline senior. “He just cracks jokes, and it’s always the weather. It’s always something that he is bringing back from the 1960s-70s that he remembers. He’s just a bright small, bright light whenever we see him.”

Johnson isn’t showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to supporting Moline athletics.

“It’s something I’m gonna keep doing as long as I can here, as long as I’m able,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his favorite Moline sports moment was the boys’ basketball win over top-ranked Galesburg back in 1968, but he also enjoyed seeing them win their first-ever state title this season, too.

