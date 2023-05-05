Monster Jam roars into the TaxSlayer for two shows Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -- Full-throttle family fun featuring the most action-packed motorsports experience in the world returns to Moline at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK on May 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kyle Kiel does two live reports from the host venue including interviews with Elvis Lainez, a participating driver in the event.

As is the tradition, the show features world-class drivers in intense competitions of speed and skill who have mastered both the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete---plus the dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. Experience full-throttle family fun at Monster Jam®, where these 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. The shows also include freestyle motocross exhibitions.

The link to purchase tickets and find out more information is HERE.

