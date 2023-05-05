Monster Jam roars into the TaxSlayer for two shows Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -- Full-throttle family fun featuring the most action-packed motorsports experience in the world returns to Moline at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK on May 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kyle Kiel does two live reports from the host venue including interviews with Elvis Lainez, a participating driver in the event.

As is the tradition, the show features world-class drivers in intense competitions of speed and skill who have mastered both the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete---plus the dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. Experience full-throttle family fun at Monster Jam®, where these 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. The shows also include freestyle motocross exhibitions.

