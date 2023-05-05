Rudy’s Taco’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta to be held Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Rudy’s Tacos is thrilled to announce that the annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is set for May 6 starting at 12 p.m. at 2214 East 11th Street at the Village of East Davenport restaurant’s back parking lot (under the “big tent”).

Kevin Quijas, owner of Rudy’s Tacos Corporate, invites viewers to bring family and friends to the fun-filled day that will feature a bounce house, happy hour from 3-4 p.m., a taco-eating contest at 6:15 p.m., live music from 4-10 p.m., t-shirts, koozies, and vendor-donated giveaways.

Prizes for winners in the taco-eating contest include a gift basket and $50 cash for 1st place and $25 for 2nd place finish.

See more about the festivities at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/230824322946924

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.