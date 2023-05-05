Stamp Out Hunger letter carriers’ food drive is May 13

Participation is easy by leaving donations at mailboxes or volunteering through United Way
Annual letter carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Drive is set for May 13
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday, May 13, marks the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive.

Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many--hunger. Therefore, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers.

Simply leave a nonperishable food donation or other recommended items in a bag at your mailbox May 13 and your letter carrier will do the rest.

These donations go directly to Riverbend Food Bank to serve Quad Citians living with food insecurity.

Volunteers are also needed. United Way of the Quad Cities is encouraging volunteers to sign up as a driver or unloader at participating postal branchs. Get more information or sign up here: https://www.unitedwayqc.org/stamp-out-hunger

This food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By spring, many pantries are depleted causing the facilities to enter the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arconic
QC major-employer, Arconic, announces it has been sold
Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa.
Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack
Grand Mound swatting incident.
Deputies respond to Grand Mound for ‘swatting’ attempt
The assault was caught on video, police said. Investigators are asking for the public to help...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public’s help to identify 2 involved in Davenport assault
Life is bigger than sports
‘Life is Bigger than Sports’ event to honor lives of two Bettendorf women who passed away from cancer

Latest News

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 13
Annual letter carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Drive is set for May 13
Strolling for Safe Sleep event is June 4
Theo Wolf Foundation’s ‘Strolling for Safe Sleep’ fundraiser is set for June 4
Strolling for Safe Sleep event is June 4
Theo Wolf Foundation’s ‘Strolling for Safe Sleep’ fundraiser is set for June 4
Argrow's House Hope gift sets
Support Argrow’s House by treating Mom with special handmade gift sets