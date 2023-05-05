Stamp Out Hunger letter carriers’ food drive is May 13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday, May 13, marks the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive.

Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many--hunger. Therefore, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers.

Simply leave a nonperishable food donation or other recommended items in a bag at your mailbox May 13 and your letter carrier will do the rest.

These donations go directly to Riverbend Food Bank to serve Quad Citians living with food insecurity.

Volunteers are also needed. United Way of the Quad Cities is encouraging volunteers to sign up as a driver or unloader at participating postal branchs. Get more information or sign up here: https://www.unitedwayqc.org/stamp-out-hunger

This food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By spring, many pantries are depleted causing the facilities to enter the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

