Support Argrow’s House by treating Mom with special handmade gift sets

Support Argrow’s House by treating Mom with special gift sets
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford discusses this spring gift idea (perfect for Mother’s Day!) that gives back to their mission.

The Mother’s Day gift set ($39.95) includes: a beautiful majok seed necklace, locally sourced in Haiti with wood beads of various colors, Argrow’s House Mother’s Day labeled soap, bath balm, and lotion. This dazzling scent combines the sweet and soft mix of coconut, candy apple, tulip, freesia, rose, cashmere musk, vanilla, and amber. Also included is a handmade chocolate-covered treat.

For more information, visit Argrow’s House online at https://argrowshouse.org/ or stop by 2313 44th Street, Moline. The phone number is 563-528-0892.

