Theo Wolf Foundation’s ‘Strolling for Safe Sleep’ fundraiser is set for June 4

Lisa and Jon Wolf have a mission to bring this message to more parents and childcare workers in the Quad Cities’ region via the Theo Wolf Foundation, a non-profit that was created in the aftermath of the tragic 2019 death of their 12-week-old son, Theo, due to unsafe sleeping practices at the daycare where they entrusted his care.

Lisa Wolf, founder and mother of Theo, and Donielle Chelf, fundraising coordinator, discuss the importance of reliable information about safe sleep and providing these details and tools to new parents.

Their annual fundraiser “Strolling for Safe Sleep” --which marks Theo’s 4th “heavenly” birthday--is set for June 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Susan Clarke Junior High School, Muscatine. The event also includes a Family Fundraiser that does NOT require participation in the charity walk event. It will include a silent auction, bake sale, bounce house, food vendors, dunk tank, plus fun and games.

To register to participate in the walk, visit https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php...

The Theo Wolf Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity. To reach out or support this foundation, email theowolffoundation@hotmail.com, call 319-850-1307 or visiting the Theo Wolf Foundation Facebook Page.

