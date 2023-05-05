Vehicle struck multiple times by gunfire in Moline

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire Thursday night in Moline.

Around 6:24 p.m., the Moline Police Department received several 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in the 3100 block of Avenue of the Cities.

Officers did not locate a disturbance or any victims when they arrived, according to police.

Officers canvassed the area, spoke to several witnesses and reviewed private security camera footage and identified several people who appeared to be in an argument on the north side of adjacent business parking lots, police said.

Officers also searched the area and found 15 shell casings on the ground and an adjacent home on 32nd Stree that has been struck twice.

According to police, officers were able to locate a vehicle and the driver who was the apparent target of the shooting and had left prior to the officers’ arrival.

Officers also discovered the vehicle had been struck by gunfire multiple times.

According to police, officers spoke to the driver and learned that an argument had occurred between a person in the vehicle and a group of four males.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities through the P3 Tips app or at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

