Woman accused of cancer scam has pre-trial conference

Police said 19-year-old Madison Russo has been charged with theft by means of deception.
Police said 19-year-old Madison Russo has been charged with theft by means of deception.(Scott County Jail via KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scott Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim had a pretrial conference in her theft case Friday.

Madison Russo had a pretrial conference in her theft case Friday afternoon in the Scott County District Court, however, she did not appear in court, according to court documents.

A pretrial conference for Russo has been set for Sept. 8, documents showed.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arconic
QC major-employer, Arconic, announces it has been sold
Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa.
Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack
Grand Mound swatting incident.
Deputies respond to Grand Mound for ‘swatting’ attempt
The assault was caught on video, police said. Investigators are asking for the public to help...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for public’s help to identify 2 involved in Davenport assault
Life is bigger than sports
‘Life is Bigger than Sports’ event to honor lives of two Bettendorf women who passed away from cancer

Latest News

Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of...
Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 13
Stamp Out Hunger letter carriers’ food drive is May 13
Monster Jam at Vibrant Arena on May 6 at 1 & 7 p.m.
Monster Jam roars into the TaxSlayer for two shows Saturday
Hy-Vee to partner with American Red cross to help QC flood victims