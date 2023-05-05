Woman accused of cancer scam has pre-trial conference
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Scott Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman, charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim had a pretrial conference in her theft case Friday.
Madison Russo had a pretrial conference in her theft case Friday afternoon in the Scott County District Court, however, she did not appear in court, according to court documents.
A pretrial conference for Russo has been set for Sept. 8, documents showed.
