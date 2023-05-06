Crews respond to structure fire in Dubuque County

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUBUQUE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

Crews from Sherrill, Holy Cross, Asbury, and Farley Fire Departments also responded at 5:55 a.m. to the fire on Circle Ridge Road, officials said.

Deputies say the house was engulfed in flames, but no residents were in the home at the time of the fire. The house is considered a total loss, with damages estimated at $500,000.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

