FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms from 10 p.m. this evening until 6 a.m. Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got an active and unsettled period of weather in store for both today and Sunday, but not a washout. There will be several dry hours during the day. Our first round of storms will move through the region later this evening and continue into the overnight hours. There is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather during the period. Damaging winds, torrential rain and large hail will be the primary threats, with a chance for isolated tornadoes. The next significant round of storms will arrive Sunday the evening, with a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. The main threats will be strong winds, heavy rain and hail. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for both tonight into Sunday morning, and Sunday night into Monday morning.

Strong to severe storms possible overnight into early Sunday. We are currently at a LEVEL 2 out of 5 risk. (KWQC)

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Slight chance for a shower or storm. High: 81°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, some storms possibly strong to severe. Low: 61°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 89°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.