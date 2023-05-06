FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms from 10 PM this evening until 6 AM Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got an active and unsettled period of weather in store for both today and Sunday, but not a washout. There will be several dry hours during the day. Our first round of storms will move through the region later this evening and continue into the overnight hours. There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe weather during the period. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, with a chance for isolated tornadoes. The next significant round of storms will arrive Sunday afternoon and continue into the evening, with a MARGINAL RISK. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for both days. Rain chances continue into Monday, followed by warm temperatures through the work week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Slight chance for a shower or storm. High: 77°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe. Low: 61°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 89°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

