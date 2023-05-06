FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms from 10 PM this evening until 6 AM Sunday

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible through the weekend
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 10 PM this evening until 6 AM Sunday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got an active and unsettled period of weather in store for both today and Sunday, but not a washout. There will be several dry hours during the day. Our first round of storms will move through the region later this evening and continue into the overnight hours. There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe weather during the period. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, with a chance for isolated tornadoes. The next significant round of storms will arrive Sunday afternoon and continue into the evening, with a MARGINAL RISK. The main threats will be strong winds and hail. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for both days. Rain chances continue into Monday, followed by warm temperatures through the work week.

TODAY:  Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer.  Slight chance for a shower or storm. High: 77°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT:  Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe. Low: 61°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY:   Mostly sunny and warmer with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 89°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arconic
QC major-employer, Arconic, announces it has been sold
Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of...
Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care
Police said 19-year-old Madison Russo has been charged with theft by means of deception.
Woman accused of cancer scam has pre-trial conference
A 22-year-old Rock Island man shot in April in Davenport has died, police said Friday in a...
Davenport police: Man shot in April has died
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state