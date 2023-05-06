Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest

A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room while staying at a hotel in downtown Nashville. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville hotel employee has reportedly been fired after a guest said they were sexually assaulted.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, David Neal has been arrested and is facing charges stemming from an incident that occurred at a Hilton hotel in downtown Nashville.

Hotel guest Peter Brennan claims he was sleeping and woke up to Neal touching him inappropriately.

Brennan’s lawyer said Neal used a ghost key card to illegally enter his client’s room around 5 a.m. during his stay in March.

Police said Brennan reported that Neal was sucking on his toes.

“I woke up and I was being sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into my room,” Brennan said.

According to the man’s lawyer, Neal has since been fired because he refused to give a statement regarding the alleged assault. They are also waiting for surveillance footage to be released from the hotel.

Authorities said Neal has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He currently remains in jail on a $27,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arconic
QC major-employer, Arconic, announces it has been sold
Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of...
Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care
Police said 19-year-old Madison Russo has been charged with theft by means of deception.
Woman accused of cancer scam has pre-trial conference
A 22-year-old Rock Island man shot in April in Davenport has died, police said Friday in a...
Davenport police: Man shot in April has died
Police say parents left their child alone while they drove out of state to a funeral.
Parents facing charges after leaving child behind while they drove out of state

Latest News

The area around The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs was roped off with crime scene...
One dead, six injured in shooting at Mississippi restaurant
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for Saturday Night into Sunday for the potential of severe...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
PHOTOS: King Charles III crowned during ceremony at Westminster Abbey