Moline duplex determined to be uninhabitable after fire Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday night.

Crews responded at 9:48 p.m. to the 1100 block of 18th Street. Firefighters saw an active fire from the exterior of a two-story, multi-family house, according to officials.

While the flames spread into the walls of the house, fire crews aggressively attacked the fire and brought it under control in 20 minutes. Officials say all occupants and pets exited the duplex, with no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. The house was determined to be uninhabitable, and no requests were made for assistance.

Moline Fire officials are investigating the incident. Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, and MidAmerican Energy.

