Moline martial arts teacher raises money through exercise

A local martial arts teacher raised funds for charity, through exercise.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
71-year- old, John Morrow, owns and manages Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts in Moline, and he just held his fifth annual charity workout, where Morrow completes 1,000 push ups, 1,000 sit ups, and 1,000 leg lifts, all within one hour.

Morrow says he holds these charity events for children in need.

“A couple of weeks ago, one of my students, Shaun, called me,” said Morrow. “He said, ‘can you help me? My son needs a lung transplant.’ So when this came up with the organ transplant, I thought it was pretty special. And because this was a student of mine who was going through this, I thought it was very personal and I thought I would do it this one time to raise money.”

The recipient is 18-year-old, Michael Latcham, who was born a meconium baby otherwise known as a baby with damaged lungs.

Latcham’s family says that because of his condition, it has required him to need a lung transplant.

“The University of Iowa had a lung,” said Michael’s grandmother, Beth Dunn. “The first operation did not go well. He actually died for fifty minutes and was brought back to life. We got a second chance, and he has been transplanted with a lung.”

With all of their medical expenses, the family also turned to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to help alleviate the costs.

The family says they have raised over $1,200 dollars, with a goal of $50,000.

