Moline Police: Arrest made in Monday, Chase Bank robbery

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made in the Chase Bank robbery that happened on Monday.

According to a media release from MPD, on Monday, around 9 a.m. the Chase Bank, located at 501 15th Street was robbed. After investigating, MPD stated that on Friday, MPD and the FBI, arrested Eric A. Boyd, 55, of Chicago in connection with the bank robbery. Boyd has been charged with armed bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence by the United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

Police said Boyd was found at his residence in Chicago by the FBI, Springfield Division Quad Cities Safe Streets Task Force and Moline Police detectives when they served a federal arrest warrant in Chicago early Friday morning.

“This was just outstanding police work by Det. Mike Griffin, Det. Jeremy McAuliffe, Det. Sean Hoover, Det. Cesar Lopez, and Lt. Andrew Raya.,” said Chief Darren Gault. “While I cannot go into the details of the investigation, I can say it was great work by this skilled investigative team that resulted in a quick arrest of a suspect in this case. We would also like to thank our partners with the FBI for their assistance on this case.”

Boyd made an initial appearance late Friday afternoon in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois, according to police. He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail without bond pending further court proceedings.

The Moline Police Department was assisted in this investigation by FBI Springfield, Quad cities Safe Streets Task Force, FBI Chicago Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, Milan Police Department, Ottawa Police Department, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

The incident still remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities through the P3 Tips app or at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-797-0401.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.