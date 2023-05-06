Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman was arrested Saturday morning after Rock Island police say she shot at a person.

Dontea C. Washington, 34, has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and is currently being held at Rock Island County Jail without bond, pending a first court appearance, according to officals.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of 13th Avenue. Police say they received a vehicle description for the suspects from the complainant who had been shot at.

Police on scene found a shooting scene and home surveillance video which captured the incident. Officers also stopped a nearby suspect vehicle, officials said. One of the occupants, Washington was identified as the suspected shooter and arrested.

Officals say no injuries or property damage from the gunfire has been reported at this time. Rock Island Police are investigating the incident.

Police ask Anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

