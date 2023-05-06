Silvis, Hero Street resident turns 100-years-old on Cinco de Mayo

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Silvis, Hero Street, resident celebrated her 100th birthday on Cinco de Mayo and now she’s reflecting on her life story as she has seen history unfold, right outside her doorstep.

Manuela Terronez, later to be called Nellie Munos, was born on May 5, 1923 in Riverside, California. At a young age, she says her and her family immigrated to Silvis, living out of boxcars at the rail yard and growing up through The Great Depression.

Since Munos’s family settled in Silvis, she says that’s where she went to school.

But being an immigrant, Munos said that her teachers couldn’t say or spell Manuela, giving her the name Nellie Munos, which she’s gone by since.

In school, Munos met her now, late husband Joe, and the two went on to eventually get married, have children and even build a house on Second Street, which is now known as Hero Street.

Munos reflected by saying, “I met my husband in school and then we got married. And I had eight children, and all of my children, my four boys and four girls. So that makes it very good.”

To this day, Munos still lives on Hero Street and continues to be proud of her late brother and former Mayor of Silvis, Joe Terronez and his role in telling the stories of the veterans who lived on the street.

Munos says that what’s kept her going for 100 years now, is the unity of those closest to her.

“We always have our cookout in the back, and we always are together. We’re always very well, you know, untied. So that’s a part of my life.”

Munos added that she’s very proud of being a mother and raising her children in Silvis.

