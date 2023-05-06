Taste of East Moline returns to Rust Belt

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Foodies, mark your calendars, Taste of East Moline returns to the Rust Belt in May.

The 2023 Taste of East Moline will be on Thursday, May 18 at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the event will feature more than 20 local restaurants offering samplings of their signature foods, according to Taste of East Moline event organizers. Tickets are $30 per person.

Besides samplings of food from local establishments, event organizers say the event will include a cash bar, live entertainment, raffles and silent auction.

According to Taste of East Moline organizers, a list of participating establishments includes:

Combine Steakhouse

Jewel Osco

Junior’s Sports Bar

Midwest Ale Works

Olde Towne Bakery Express

QC Plate Me

Revive Café

Rudy’s Tacos

St. Giuseppe’s Pizza

The Palace

Uncle Rick’s Famous Coney Island Hot Dogs

Captain’s Table

Cattlemen’s Meat Market

And more

To buy your tickets to Taste of East Moline go to eastmolinecf.org.

