Taste of East Moline returns to Rust Belt

Taste of East Moline returns to the Rust Belt in May
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Foodies, mark your calendars, Taste of East Moline returns to the Rust Belt in May.

The 2023 Taste of East Moline will be on Thursday, May 18 at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the event will feature more than 20 local restaurants offering samplings of their signature foods, according to Taste of East Moline event organizers. Tickets are $30 per person.

Besides samplings of food from local establishments, event organizers say the event will include a cash bar, live entertainment, raffles and silent auction.

According to Taste of East Moline organizers, a list of participating establishments includes:

  • Combine Steakhouse
  • Jewel Osco
  • Junior’s Sports Bar
  • Midwest Ale Works
  • Olde Towne Bakery Express
  • QC Plate Me
  • Revive Café
  • Rudy’s Tacos
  • St. Giuseppe’s Pizza
  • The Palace
  • Uncle Rick’s Famous Coney Island Hot Dogs
  • Captain’s Table
  • Cattlemen’s Meat Market
  • And more

To buy your tickets to Taste of East Moline go to eastmolinecf.org.

