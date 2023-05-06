Village of Carbon Cliff, boil order issued

A boil order has been issued for some residents in the Village of Carbon Cliff.
A boil order has been issued for some residents in the Village of Carbon Cliff.(Pexels)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued for some residents in the Village of Carbon Cliff.

According to a statement from the village, there is a boil order in effect for all residents in Merry Oaks, along Colona Road, Villa Pines, and Megan Drive.

Bring water to a rolling boil for at least five minutes before consuming, village officials said. The water is safe to use for bathing or washing clothes.

