Village of Carbon Cliff, boil order issued
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued for some residents in the Village of Carbon Cliff.
According to a statement from the village, there is a boil order in effect for all residents in Merry Oaks, along Colona Road, Villa Pines, and Megan Drive.
Bring water to a rolling boil for at least five minutes before consuming, village officials said. The water is safe to use for bathing or washing clothes.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.