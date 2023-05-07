Davenport Compost Facility to re-open Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City of Davenport Public Works announced Sunday the Davenport Compost Facility will re-open Monday.

It will be open at its normal location at 2707 Railroad St, and there will be no drop-off at the Scott Area Landfill, according to a Facebook post.

Officials say to watch out for parts of River Dr to re-open and an updated detour by mid-to-late week next week. Also, updates will soon be posted early next week for the re-opening of the River’s Edge, Freight House, Farmer’s Market, and Union Station.

For the latest on the river levels in the QCA, click here.

