FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday

Several waves of severe weather possible Sunday evening into Monday morning
By Cyle Dickens and Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A warm and unstable weather pattern has setup across the TV6 viewing area this weekend. An advancing warm front will move into parts of the area in the afternoon hours Sunday, bringing hot, moist and unstable air into the region.

As we head into the evening hours, explosive thunderstorm development will occur along the warm front. These storms will have the potential to be severe, with all modes of severe weather possible. In addition, heavy rain could cause flash flooding, and an unneeded rise in area rivers.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from Sunday 7 p.m. until Monday 7 a.m. for the possibility of severe weather across the TV6 viewing area.
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from Sunday 7 p.m. until Monday 7 a.m. for the possibility of severe weather across the TV6 viewing area.(Cyle Dickens)

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for Sunday 7 p.m. until Monday 7 a.m. for the potential for this threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the TV6 viewing area in a “level 3″ risk for severe weather. We may see this risk slide further to the east as the evening progresses.

An "enhanced risk" Level 3 has been issued for much of the TV6 viewing area for Sunday evening into the overnight.
An "enhanced risk" Level 3 has been issued for much of the TV6 viewing area for Sunday evening into the overnight.(Cyle Dickens)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App. Stay “Sky Aware” and keep it tuned to TV6, we will keep you updated.

