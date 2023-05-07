FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms again tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got several dry hours on tap for your Sunday before our next period of active weather arrives. Expect sunshine and unseasonably warm highs in the 80′s to near 90 degrees. Look for another round of significant storms moving into the region late this afternoon and continuing overnight, with a SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK for severe weather. Once again, damaging winds, large hail and torrential rain will be the primary threats, along with a chance for a few tornadoes. Rainfall amounts could add up to 1″ to 2″+ in some locations—further exacerbating local river levels. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 PM this evening until 7 AM Monday. Rain chances continue into Monday, but the severe weather threat is expected to shift south out of our area. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the midweek as conditions dry out.

An "enhanced risk" Level 3 has been issued for much of the TV6 viewing area for Sunday evening into the overnight. (Cyle Dickens)

TODAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with a chance for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 90°. Wind: Bec. S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe. Heavy rain likely. Low: 62°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. A chance for a few showers and storms. High: 79°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.