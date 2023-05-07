FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms again tonight

Unseasonably warm highs reaching the 80′s to near 90° this afternoon
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got several dry hours on tap for your Sunday before our next period of active weather arrives. Expect sunshine and unseasonably warm highs in the 80′s to near 90 degrees. Look for another round of significant storms moving into the region late this afternoon and continuing overnight, with a SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK for severe weather. Once again, damaging winds, large hail and torrential rain will be the primary threats, along with a chance for a few tornadoes. Rainfall amounts could add up to 1″ to 2″+ in some locations—further exacerbating local river levels. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 6 PM this evening until 7 AM Monday. Rain chances continue into Monday, but the severe weather threat is expected to shift south out of our area. Unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the midweek as conditions dry out.

An "enhanced risk" Level 3 has been issued for much of the TV6 viewing area for Sunday evening...
An "enhanced risk" Level 3 has been issued for much of the TV6 viewing area for Sunday evening into the overnight.(Cyle Dickens)

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with a chance for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms.  High: 90°. Wind: Bec. S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe. Heavy rain likely. Low: 62°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY:   Mostly cloudy and milder. A chance for a few showers and storms. High: 79°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
Vanessa Lynn Reisdorf, 34, of Davenport, was arrested Thursday night and faces one count of...
Davenport woman accused of stealing her infant out of foster care
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from Sunday 7 p.m. until Monday 7 a.m. for the possibility of...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island
Police: One arrested after shooting in Rock Island
Arconic
QC major-employer, Arconic, announces it has been sold

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms again tonight
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms from 10 p.m. this evening until 6 a.m. Sunday