A local nonprofit emphasizes the importance of discussing mental health

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A local nonprofit is working to show young students that it is okay to not be okay.

In 2018, on the campus of Augustana College, a group of students came together to talk about a topic that most weren’t conversating about; mental health. Whether it was pride or feeling alone, these brave students came together to form The Grey Matters Collective to spread the message that mental health does matter.

“The conversation about mental health has grown a lot, especially in the Quad Cities Area,” said Haley DeGreve, founder and president. “It’s rippled out and I think more people are becoming aware that it is a problem.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The Grey Matters Collective held its second annual banquet to honor and recognize the efforts of all student leaders during their school chapter.

When the group came together during its early stages, the program didn’t stop during COVID. High school students approached the group and asked if the program could be offered at high school levels too. It led to twenty-plus college and high school campuses getting involved in the Quad City Area.

Over a hundred students and members of the community came out to support the foundation with numerous opportunities from licensed therapists to seek information to address mental health.

“Right now, we need to move to the action and the resources and getting more people involved and willing to give their time, talents, and treasures to this movement,” DeGreve said.

At the Saukie golf course in Rock Island, a par 3 golf tournament was held as a fundraiser for the Grey Matters Collective.

“Mental illness exists,” said the president and board of directors of The Grey Matters Collective, Deanna Woodall. “It needs to be talked about and The Grey Matters Collective focuses on that every day. We’re just so excited to see so many people ready to have a good day of golf.”

Shannon Dinwiddie and her husband, Chuck, realized that there is a lack of funding for the resources for those that struggle with mental illness and wanted to assist.

“I thought that Haley is doing incredible, and I wanted to help with however, we can help spread the word,” said Chuck Dinwiddie. “It’s just that if you’re going to do something like this, why not raise the money for a very worthwhile charity,” added Shannon Dinwiddie.

When the tournament was announced several weeks ago, it was instantly sold out.

Over a hundred golfers came out to support the cause. The community assisted with hole sponsorships and raffle items, but the conversation about mental health does not stop at the end of the 18th hole; it’s an ongoing discussion.

“When we have these conversations, it allows any student to be able to vocalize that they are not okay,” said DeGreve. “That’s really the first step, that may be the hardest step but if we can get them there and help them realize that there is a safe space of people. A collective of people that are going to listen and going to be there, then that’s what we’re really trying to do.”

For those that struggle with mental health, The Grey Matters Collective encourages you to call and reach out. There are numerous 24/7 hotlines and alternatives, rather than dealing with mental health obstacles alone.

